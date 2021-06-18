Duterte eyeing for VP but will backpedal if Romualdez contends for post



In next year’s 2022 elections, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday June 16, 2021, running for vice president may be sensible but he will not compete for the position if House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez will be his adversary.

Citing the country’s drug problem as well as other unfinished business during his term. Duterte said, running for the vice presidency is reasonable, however, he unveiled that he had promised to support Romualdez for the envied post. In a speech in Malacañang.

Duterte revealed. There was an uprising competition for the speakership so he made a deal with Congressman Romualdez not to vie for the post in return he will support him if he runs for vice presidency.