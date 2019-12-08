Zozibini Tunzi and Gazini in Miss Universe crown

Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa will do very well as the new Miss Universe.

This was the statement of Catriona Gray as she wishes the best for the latter’s role of Miss Universe. Gray crowned Tunzi as her successor during the coronation night held on December 8, 2019 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Gray also said she talked to the country’s representative Gazini Ganados after the pageant, telling her that she made the Philippines proud with her performance.

Now with our own Gazini Ganados said she did her best and is very proud of her Top 20 finish in the 68th Miss Universe pageant held in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 8.

The 23-year-old Cebuana beauty said being selected to be one of the Top 20 was already a great achievement considering the caliber of participants in this year’s competition. She also thanked Filipinos for their support throughout her Miss Universe journey.