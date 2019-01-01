Ziggy Dantes gets baptized

Jose Sixto G. “Ziggy” Dantes IV, the second child of celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera was welcomed to the Christian world over the weekend.

Ziggy was baptized by Fr. Tito Caluag at the Saint Alphonsus Mary De Liguori Parish in Magallanes. The Kapuso couple was joined by their firstborn Maria Letiza, including their family and close friends from inside and outside showbiz. The godfathers include Kuya Kim Atienza, Richard Gutierrez, Paolo Contis, directors Sid Maderazo, Dominic Zapata and Lord Alvin B. Madridejos, Marian’ glam team Melville Sy and Bien Nueva and her BFF Boobay. Some of the godmothers are Celeste Tuviera, Meghan Villanueva and Michael Dantes.