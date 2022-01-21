Winterpeg Outdoor Fun Continues

Gier and Morte families at the Nestaweya River Trails

The month of January has brought Winnipeg quite a number of snow days. Though most days have recorded extremely low temperatures, few days just worked on our favor. January 16 was one of the better days, giving Winnipeg a beautiful -5◦ during the day.

A lot of people went out to not only savor the pleasing weather but also to decompress from the pandemic fatigue .

Gier and Morte families were just among the many people that packed the Nestaweya River Trail at the Forks.

Though we are not promised the same weather for the rest of the winter, Winterpeg outdoor fun continues with a number of activities offered by the city and some groups that you can check out online. One of which is the Woodsworth Park in Tyndall Park which is offering A Mobile Ski Library on January 23rd.

And if you still don’t know what’s outdoor activities are available in your area and in the city, you can check out the Facebook page of Mapping Winnipeg created by Carol Cassel, giving you suggestions on where to go skating, skiing and sledding in Winnipeg.

Just remember to always follow safety protocols and it will be worth the fun…in the cold!

Mobile Ski Library at Woodsworth Park

Photos by: Ron Cantiveros

Winnipeg Outdoor Activities map by Carol Cassel