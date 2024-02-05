Winnipeg’s Nestaweya River Trail Shuts Down Shortly After Opening

In an unexpected turn of events, the entire stretch of the Nestaweya River Trail has been shut down, just days following its partial opening. The closure encompasses all segments of the trail, including the popular Forks Port Rink, Red River and Assiniboine River sections.

The announcement, made on The Forks’ official website, extends to the closure of the Winnipeg 150 Winter Park skating rinks and trails, leaving winter sports enthusiasts searching for alternatives. Further information regarding the closures is available on their website.

This closure comes amid unseasonably warm weather conditions in Winnipeg, which have persisted, affecting outdoor winter activities across the city.