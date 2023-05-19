Winnipegger Shawn Maranan Invited To Winnipeg Sea Bears Training Camp Roster

Winnipeg Blizzards recent championship. Photo credit : Ruel Maranan

by Ryan Reyes

Manitoba basketball enthusiasts may have noticed a few familiar names on the Winnipeg Sea Bears inaugural training camp roster. There were 6 locals listed, however, one, in particular, is well-known throughout Manitoba’s passionate Filipino basketball community; Shawn Maranan.

Shawn, a third-year guard with the University of Winnipeg Wesmen Men’s Basketball Team, is coming off of a stellar season. The Canada West All-Star helped lead the Wesmen to the National Championships last year. It was their first appearance in nearly 3 decades. Shawn is joined by Wesmen teammates Donald Stewart, Ryan Luke, alumnus Narcisse Ambanza and Coach Mike Raimbault.

Meanwhile, Shawn’s father, Ruel Maranan, shared with the Filipino Journal his son’s immense excitement and anticipation for the upcoming opportunity to play alongside professional basketball players.

“He is very excited. He told me that this will definitely be a good experience for him, and he is looking forward to playing with professional basketball players,” Maranan said.

As the head coach of the Winnipeg Blizzards Club Basketball for over a decade, Maranan noted Shawn’s passion for the sport, which manifested as early as 15 months old. Notably, Shawn’s participation in the Winnipeg Sea Bears tryouts, where he was the sole Filipino attendee who successfully secured a spot, brought immense pride not only to their family but also to the entire Philippine Basketball community.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears open their season at home on May 27th at Canada Life Centre.