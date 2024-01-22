Winnipeg 150 graphic unveiled

The City of Winnipeg unveiled the Winnipeg 150 graphic.

The graphic was designed by local artist, Jordan Stranger of Totem Doodem. Stranger’s work is deeply rooted in the traditions within contemporary Indigenous culture, and he uses his life experiences and spiritual practice learned through Ojibwe teachings to drive his artistic passions.

“We were excited to work with Jordan Stranger on a Winnipeg 150 graphic to use throughout the year that represented our city, while acknowledging the importance of our community’s Indigenous roots,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham. “Embodying the Winnipeg 150 theme, “our shared stories, our shared future,” the graphic is rich in symbolic details and meaning.”

The Winnipeg 150 graphic contains a number of unique details within it, including:

● The outline of a turtle shell to represent Turtle Island

● An overlay of the current footprint of the city of Winnipeg

● A tribute to our varied seasons with the inclusion of sun and snow

● The North Star

● Mother Earth embedded in the water of the Red and Assiniboine rivers

● A crocus which is part of the City crest

● Crops, including sage and tobacco

● Footsteps on the path of reconciliation

● Seven trees to represent the seven sacred teachings

“Creating a graphic for the city that I grew up in was a huge honour,” said Jordan Stranger, Totem Doodem. “I hope this graphic can be a symbol for growth and reflection on what Winnipeg has to offer and what we wish to accomplish.”

The Winnipeg 150 graphic will start to appear in prominent locations around the city, including on banners outside City Hall. The City is also working with The Forks Trading Company to make Winnipeg 150 merchandise available for purchase in their storefront and online in the near future.

For more information on Winnipeg’s history, see: winnipeg.ca/150years.