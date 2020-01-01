Will wedding bells soon be ringing for Derek and Andrea?

After Derek Ramsey shared in a PEP Entertainment interview that he is 100% sure of marrying Andrea Torres, Andrea recently responded in an interview, “I am ready!”

The two got to work together in GMA-7’s teleserye, The Better Woman, which aired from July-Spetember last year. They confirmed their relationship inSeptember.

Asked why she is ready to get married with Derek, Andrea said, ” It’s really not about the length but the quality of the relationship that matters.”

Both agree that everything is easy and effortless with their relationship.

Their family clicked and has turned into a one big family instantly. Andrea feels a different level of security where she can let Derek be while she completely focuses on what she is doing.

Andrea added that the pandemic even made their relationship stronger and deeper.