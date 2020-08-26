Who Will Defend The Defenders?

Zara Alvarez died on the spot after being shot six times on August 17 as she was heading home after buying food for dinner.

Alvarez, a mother of one, was the former education director of the Philippine human rights alliance, Karapatan. She is also an advocacy officer for Negros Island Health Integrated Program (NIHIP). She is the 13th Karapatan member killed since mid-2016.

A week earlier, Randall “Randy” Echanis, 72, together with Louie Tagapia, was found dead inside his home. He suffered multiple stab wounds and two gunshots to his head.

Echanis was chair of Anakpawis and a National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) peace consultant. Fondly called “Tatang” by his colleagues, Echanis is known for leading causes for agrarian reform. He is credited for his work in helping draft the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER).

PH Terror Law and war against dissent

Individually, they are stories of courage and tragedy. Together, they tell a tale of the “war against dissent” under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The victims shared similar backgrounds. They were both land and human rights defenders. They both worked in activist organizations and had also been subjected to “red-tagging” – a label that often results in harassment or death.

Both murders underscore the widespread impunity for extrajudicial killings in the Philippines. It also shows how the government’s new anti-terrorism law can be misused and used against any and all dissenters.

The Anti-Terrorism Council, the chief enforcer of the law, has the power to designate individuals as terrorists. This council is believed to be composed of some officials who are known for actively engaging in “red-tagging” certain individuals.

Climate crisis and threats against defenders

In 2019, the independent watchdog Global Witness named Philippines as the most dangerous country in Asia for land and environmental defenders. That year alone, 43 Filipino defenders were murdered.

According to Global Witness, 212 defenders were killed in 2019. Over half of reported killings occurred in just two countries: Colombia and the Philippines. On average, four defenders have been killed every week since December 2015 – the month the Paris Climate Agreement was signed.

According to a comprehensive analysis by researchers from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona which was released in June 2020, environmental activists have for years faced high rates of criminalization, physical violence, and extrajudicial killings for their efforts to protect the planet.

The study, published in the journal Global Environmental Change, found that 20 percent of environmental defenders faced criminal charges or were imprisoned, 18 percent were victims of physical violence, and 13 percent were killed between 2011 and 2019.

Who will defend the defenders?

It is the government’s duty, under international law, to guarantee that defenders’ human rights are protected and that they can carry out their activism safely and without fear of retaliation and violence.

But in the face of state-sponsored attacks and violence, we, the people, should unite and work collectively to safeguard human rights and freedom of expression.

As leaders and members of global communities, we have an obligation to raise awareness, urge governments to uphold defenders’ rights, and publicly condemn any threats against them and their communities. We should continue to act in support of a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment, including the right to a safe climate.

A tribute to fallen heroes

I would like to dedicate this space to the 185* defenders who were killed under Duterte administration. Let us remember their names and celebrate their activism by taking a stand to protect life, land, environment and human rights.

Randall “Randy” Echanis, Zara Alvares, Remar Mayantao, Rogen Suminao, Senon Nacaytuna, Hermi Alegre, Jerry Layola, Jimmy Barosa, Jessybel Sanchez, Gaudencio Bagalay, Emerenciana Dela Rosa, Violeta De Leon, Eligio Barbado, Ariel Diaz, Jimmy Saypan, Joselito Pasaporte, Ramelito Sr. Libria, Jimmy Sotto, Venie Diamante, Alexander Ceballos, Veronico Delamente, Wencislao Pacqiuao, Renato Anglao, Matanem Pocuan, Glenn Ramos, Emelito Rotimas, Orlando Eslana, Edweno Catog, Willerme Agorde, Gilbert Bancat, Leonila Pesadilla, Ramon Pesadilla, Billamin Hasan, Pedro Pandagay, Virgilio Balungag, Arman Almonicar, Arlene Almonicar, Cora Lina, Danilo Nadal, Elias Pureza, Bernardo Ripdos, Lolita Pepito, Federico Plaza, Rodolfo Jr. Dagahuya, Daniol Lasib, Ana Marie Aumada, Jessie Cabeza, Lito Casalla, Joseph Baning, Ande Latuan, Meliton Catampungan, Carolina Arado, Silvestre Maratas, Mario Castro, Alberto Tecson, Eddie Alyawan, Roger Timboco, Lomer Gerodias, Oscar Jr. Asildo, Jezreel Arrabis, Dalia Arrabis, Obello Bay-ao, Luardo Yac, Erning Aykid, Reneboy Magayano, Edwin Pura, Arnel Otacan, Webby Sr. Argabio, Perfecto Hoyle, Vivencio Sahay, Apolonio Maranan, Elisa Badayos, Eleuterio Moises, Rodrigo Timoteo, Rolando Moreno, Datu Victor Sr. Danyan, Victor Jr. Danyan, Artemio Danyan, Pato Celarbo, Samuel Angkoy, ToDiamante, Mateng Bantal, Rhudy Danyan, Fr. Marcelito Paez, Bernardo Clarion, Jennierose Porras, Edwin Magallanes, Flora Jemola, Aaron Notarte, James Flores, Aniceto Jr. Lopez, Ricky Olado, Ronald Manlanat, Ricardo Mayumi, Emelda Sangquina, Agudo Quillio, Garito Malibato, Jerry Turga, Ariel Maquiran, Carlito Sawad, Beverly Geronimo, Lando Perdicos, JoseUnahan, Nestor Sacote, Arnel Penaso, Julius Barellano, Menyo Yandong, Rolly Panebio, Gilbert Plabial, Jean Plabial, Mariam Acob, Jaime Delos Santos, Victor Villafranca, Cesar Carreon, Rene Laurencio, Morena Mendoza, Marcelina Dumaguit, Angelife Arsenal, Eglicerio Villegas, Paterno Baron, Rannel Bantigue, Danilo Bautista, Benjamin Ramos, Esteban Sr. Empong, Rommel Romon, Linus Cubol, Jesus Isugan, Reneboy Fat, Constancio Languita, Jun Cubul, Jaime Revilla, Demetrio Fat, Nicasio Ebio, Remegio Arquillos, Emel Tejero, Randel Gallego, Sergio Jr. Atay, Randy Felix Jr. Malayao, Emelda Torralba, Roberto Mejia, Sanito Delubio, James Vinas, Jerome Pangadas, Larry Sr. Suganob, Steve Arapoc, Edgardo Avelino, Ismael Avelino, Franklin Lariosa, Bernardino Patigas, Dennis Españo, Felipe Dacal-dacal, Arnie Espenilla, Zando Alcovendas, Pizo Cabug, Ryan Hubilla, Nelly Bagasala, Liovigildo Palma, Nephtali Morada, Lito Itao, Joel Anino, Salvador Romano, Mario Agsab, Ramon Jalandoni, Guiller, Casas Alex Lacay, Jeffrey Bayot, Leah Tumbalang, Nedis Bacong, Angelito Marivao, Nathaniel Tagaylo, Reynaldo Sr. Malaborbor, Emerito Pinza, Romy Candor, Jay-ar Mercado, Marlon Maldos, Jennifer Tonag, Nora Apique, John Farochilin, Jose Reynaldo Porquia, Gilbert Domingo, Japzon Maureen, Allan Aguilando, Jose Catalogo, Froilan Reyes, Julius Giron. *Source: Karapatan

Jomay Amora-Dueck is a Climate Reality Leader based in Winnipeg and creator of sustainable lifestyle blog, ecoisthome.com. If you want to chat about food, zero waste living, climate justice, or Climate Reality presentation, simply email her at ecoisthome@gmail.com.