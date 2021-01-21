What are your resolutions for 2021?

Are your goals for this year doable?

Probably, your 2021 goals might be meagre in number due to the onslaught of COVID-19 which led to a new normal: wearing a face mask, washing your hands and social distancing.

For sure, most of your 2020 resolutions did not materialize due to fear and anxiety of the increasing COVID-19 cases resulting in more lockdown, quarantine and isolation.

And the only hope to beat this pandemic is the ongoing inoculation of vaccines by the government initiative. Then there will be a possibility to go back to normal as we had before this pandemic.

But don’t let this pandemic stop you from setting and meeting up your goals. New Year’s resolution is fun and entertaining. It enlivens us to enjoy religiously what changes we might have this year. Inspire yourself with your New Year’s resolutions.

About your New Year’s resolutions? Read on what Ian Prasad Philbrick of the New York Times had written:

New Year’s resolutions can be difficult to keep. Most people abandon theirs by February, studies show. So here’s some advice if you’re determined to set — and meet — a goal in 2021.

Make it specific and realistic. “Resolutions tend to be too big without any thought about whether they are practical or even possible,” says our colleague Tara Parker-Pope. Resolving to “exercise more” is vague, but resolving to add five or 10 minutes to each workout is measurable.

If you find yourself recycling a goal from years past, consider why it didn’t stick. “The resolution ‘I’m going to lose weight’ doesn’t address the underlying issue of why your diet isn’t as healthful as you want it to be,” Tara says. “Maybe the resolution should be: ‘I’m going to stop buying packaged snack foods and snack on fruits and vegetables instead.’”

Go easy on yourself. If the thought of setting ambitious resolutions feels overwhelming, downsize them into smaller but still satisfying goals. “It’s still important to celebrate that you’re working toward making a positive change,” writes The Times’s Christina Caron.

Consider turning a positive change from 2020 into a longer-term habit. The pandemic will still shape much of 2021. But even after it ends, you may want to build on new habits you’ve developed, whether it’s cooking healthier meals or devoting more time to self-care. “Those things were all front and center during pandemic life,” Tara says. “We should keep them in post-pandemic life.”

Setting your goals for 2021 will be a challenge at this time of the pandemic. Be brave and just follow the advice mentioned above.

It is doable and admittedly, it is also fun.