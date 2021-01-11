Want to be happier this year, 2021?



I had been keeping for many years a copy of a narrative of Elvis Presley’s unhappiness and the list of ten rules for a happier life. There was no byline nor the identity of the writer. So I decided to share on Facebook and now in my column. And I added 11 rules to make it relevant for 2021. Being the year 2020 as the year of fear and anxiety, these 21 rules might be your guiding principles for a much happier life for 2021!

Six weeks before he died, a reporter asked Elvis Presley: “Elvis, when you first started playing music, you said you wanted to be rich, famous and happy. Are you happy?

“I’m lonely as hell,” he replied.

This New Year, 2021, when we are still fighting the invisible enemy and our life has been altered, when our path is riddled with sharp stones and dark clouds hover above our head, and when a fog obliterates our way, these 21 rules can be the very foundation of a much happier life.

1. Pray (or you will lose your way)

2. Give to charity or give something away (no strings attached, no questions asked)

3. Do an act of kindness (and forget it).

4. Spend a few minutes with the aged (ask questions and their experience is priceless guidance.)

5.Look intently into the face of a baby (marvel at the joy of their innocence)

6. Spend time with your family or extended family members (it’s priceless)

7. Find a time to connect with your relatives, colleagues and friends (make it a priority, remembering sweet memories. Its n our biology)

8. Laugh often (it’s a life lubricant. Because life can be…)

9. Work (with vim and vigour and with focus intently: chasing two rabbits leaves you with none.)

10. Plan as though you’ll live forever (because you will)

11. Sing as if nobody listens (even if your voice is off-key)

12. Dance as if nobody watches (feel free to find your own rhythm)

13. Find a hobby (in between your busy time. Something that you would do for free)

14. Don’t mind what other people think about you (When you die, they would attend your wake for coffee and donut)

15. Be friendly with your nearest neighbours (they’re the first to respond if you need help)

16. Give thanks (a thousand times a day is not enough)

17. As you grow older, buy and enjoy what you need (many wants are wasted)

18. Hug your loved ones and friends (size fits all)

19. Meditate or make a pause (even lions get rest and take a nap)

20. Show gratitudes, not regrets (this year, more gratitudes than regrets)

21. And lastly, live as though you’ll die tomorrow (because you will on some tomorrows)

These 21 rules are doable.

Enjoy your life to the fullest.

A blissful and bountiful New Year!