Vilma Santos Reacts to Calls for National Artist Recognition

The Star for All Seasons is joined by Ricky Lee and ABS-CBN Film Restoration’s Leo Katigbak during the talkback session. Photo source: CCP Film, Broadcast and New Media’s Facebook Page

Vilma Santos, revered as the Star for All Seasons, responded candidly to the fervent pleas from fans for her to be declared a National Artist, the highest honor bestowed upon Filipino contributors to arts and culture. During the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Cine Icons event at the University of Sto. Tomas, Santos expressed heartfelt gratitude to supporters but remained humble about the possibility, stating, “If it’s meant to be, it will happen.” She emphasized that validation should come from those external to her, acknowledging the subjective nature of taste and talent. Despite differing opinions, Santos thanked her dedicated fans, the Vilmanians, recognizing their unwavering support. Resolute in her belief that fate will decide, she remains appreciative of the recognition she has received thus far.