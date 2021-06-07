Vice Ganda’s New Program, “Everybody, Sing!” set to debut this June 05



The country’s first community singing game show titled, “Everybody, Sing!” will have its first episode on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live this June 05.

Hosted by Vice Ganda, the game show will have 25 players from one sector who will be showcasing their teamwork with the goal of winning the P500,000 jackpot prize.

Originally a concept of ABS-CBN, “Everybody, Sing!” will feature teamwork and the Filipino trait, bayanihan that are both important to have in our community, most especially at this time of pandemic.

Vice Ganda says with this game show, there is no competition and loser because all 25 participants are going to be helping each other in order to win. He further added that it doesn’t matter if one sings out of tune, what is important is to sing the right lyrics.

In order to win, the players, dubbed as “Songbayanan” will have to team up in guessing the right lyrics of different songs. All 25 players will be divided into 5 groups for the game’s 5 rounds which will also be featuring different styles of playing to make it more challenging for each contestant’s skills.

For each right answer, a player wins P1,000 with an additional two seconds merit for the jackpot round. During the final round, the “Songbayanan” will guess the title of 10 songs using their merit time while playing the five rounds.

For each right answer in the jackpot round, they win P5,000 and if they successfully guess all 10 songs right, they win the P500,00 grand prize.

The first batch of contestants set to play during the first episode this June 05 are community pantry volunteers while on June 06, it will be members of the food and beverage service crew.