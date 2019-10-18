Vice Ganda considers Ion Perez as ‘katuwang sa buhay’

Short of confirming their rumored relationship, comedy actor and TV host Vice Ganda said on Monday that he considers Ion Perez as his “katuwang sa buhay.”

The issue came up during a press conference for the 10th anniversary celebration of “It’s Showtime.” Vice Ganda said he has now somebody who accepts and love him back, before directly naming Ion as that person. He and Vice Ganda has been the constant target of teasing from their co-hosts, suggesting they’ve brought their onscreen “romance” into real life.

Fans of Vice Ganda and Ion have flooded social media with supportive comments, at times even making “ViceIon” trend on Twitter.