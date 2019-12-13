Veteran journalist Cesar Apolinario dies

GMA-7 reporter Cesar Apolinario passed away at the age of 46.

The network said in a statement that the Kapuso journalist and director peacefully joined his Creator on December 13, 2019. He started his career as a cameraman-researcher. He made documentaries for shows i-Witness, Brigada, and Born to be Wild. He also co-hosted iJuander with fellow journalist Susan Enriquez. He won an award from the Metro Manila Film Festival for the digital movie “Banal” in 2008.

Apolinario was diagnosed with lymphoma earlier in 2019. He is survived by his wife Joy and his children.