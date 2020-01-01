US cancels Senator Bato dela Rosa’s visa

The US visa of Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa had been canceled.

This was disclosed by the senator himself in separate text messages to reporters. He also said the US government told him to re-apply if he wants to secure a US visa again.

Rumors about the cancellation of dela Rosa’s visa circulated last month. He received the confirmation and official reply from the US government only last January 20. The cancellation of his US visa was supposedly due to his role in President Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal war against illegal drugs.