Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 62

One of the most commonly known eras of what may be referred to now as the New Wave sonic spectrum was the Post-Punk period, which started in 1977, in the aftermath of the first phase of Punk, and which transitioned into and blended with Synthpop and Guitar Pop in the 1980s.

(Although, the true birth of New Wave was a full decade previous to that–1967, when the American duo of Reid King and Thom Andriola called themselves The New Wave and released their self-titled album of songs that had “the raw energy of Garage Rock, the creativity of Art Rock, the catchiness of Sunshine Pop, and the finesse of late-’50s to early-’60s French film scores and soundtracks.”)

Nonetheless, this set consists of another batch of albums associated with the aforementioned phase of New Wave.

* The Knack – …But the Little Girls Understand (1980)

* The Soft Boys – Underwater Moonlight (1980)

* Wire – Pink Flag (1977)

* XTC – Drums & Wires (1979)

* Men at Work – Cargo (1983)

* The Police – Regatta de Blanc (1978)

* U2 – October (1981)

” Talking Heads – True Stories (1986)