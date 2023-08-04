Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 42

When I fancy the music of a particular band or artist, I get drawn to completing its studio discography. And that’s what makes collecting both an adventure and a challenge, especially when the collector likes not only one but many genres. There are so many bands and albums to look for and acquire, making music-collecting a neverending hobby.

In the previous part of this series, I featured the debut albums of eight Britpop-classifiable bands. Now, here’s the sophomore record of each of the same groups.

Have in mind, by the way, that the music of the following has been described also as Alternative Rock, Guitar Pop, Jangle Pop, English Rock, and New Wave. After all, genres are only guides and suggestions–not rules–to help music enthusiasts, record collectors, and playlist curators be able to organize their music better, based on sound and style.

* Pulp – Freaks (1987) (“Life Must Be So Wonderful”)

* The Stone Roses – The Second Coming (1994) (“Love Spreads”)

* Inspiral Carpets – Beast Inside (1991) (“Dreams Are All We Have”)

* The Farm – Love See No Colour (1992) (“Good Morning Sinners”)

* Kitchens of Distinction – Strange Free World (1991) (“Drive That Fast”)

* Blur – Modern Life Is Rubbish (1993) (“For Tomorrow”)

* Oasis – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995) (“Wonderwall”)

* Suede – Dog Man Star (1994) (“New Generation”)