Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 32

Here’s another batch of releases by individual artists, some of whom started their respective careers as a member of a band; but who, remarkably, achieved greater success after embarking on their own.

Of the lot, Elvis Costello and the late David Bowie are indisputably the most prolific (32 studio albums for Costello, 26 for Bowie); but Bowie remains the more immensely influential; he may be regarded as “the Chameleon of Rock and Pop,” as well as “an architect of New Wave music.”

Nevertheless, all of the following are important contributors to the entire genre.

* David Bowie – Let’s Dance (1983) (“China Girl”)

* Billy Idol – Rebel Yell (1983) (“Eyes Without a Face”)

* Elvis Costello – Spike (1989) (“Veronica”)

* Michael Penn – March (1989) (“Birthday Girl”)

* Klaus Nomi – Klaus Nomi (1981) (“Nomi Song”)

* Howard Jones – Human’s Lib (1984) (“New Song”)

* Black – Wonderful Life (1987) (“Everything’s Coming Up Roses”)

* Adam Ant – Wonderful (1995) (“Beautiful Dream”)