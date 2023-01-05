Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 27

Music and films have always been intertwined with each other. Film scores and soundtracks have become as important as the movies themselves. After all, music plays a major role in intensifying the emotions portrayed by the actors and evoked by the scenes and the landscape and other images.

This set consists of the Original Soundtracks (OST) of Romantic films–covering the ’80s through the previous decade–that have become my all-time favorites, primarily because of the mostly New Wave-classifiable songs that accompany them.

Of the following, my top-two OSTs are ‘Sing Street’ and ‘Music & Lyrics’, because of originality; most of the songs were written specifically for these movies. However, nostalgia considering, my top one would be ‘Valley Girl’, which I saw via Betamax in 1984, also the first time I melt in love with the music of Modern English.

* Valley Girl (1983) (featuring “I Melt with You” by Modern English)

* Electric Dreams (1984) (“Together in Electric Dreams” by Phil Oakey & Giorgio Moroder)

* The Breakfast Club (1985) (“Don’t You [Forget about Me]” by Simple Minds)

* Pretty in Pink (1986) (“If You Leave” by O.M.D.)

* Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) (“I Go Crazy” by Flesh for Lulu)

* The Wedding Singer (1998) (“China Girl” by David Bowie)

* Music & Lyrics (2007) (“Pop! Goes My Heart”)

* Sing Street (2016) (“A Beautiful Sea”)