TV5’s new entertainment shows ruled by Kapamilya stars

After Brightlight Productions secured blocktime slots with Kapatid channel TV5, it’s CEO Albee Benitez announced to advertisers the lineup of shows and the Kapamilya stars who are going to be part of the said programs.

Longtime Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will be hosting “Sunday Noontime Variety Show” which will be directed by Kapamilya director Johnny Manahan.

Noontime show “Laugh Out Loud” produced by Star Magic’s Johnny Manahan features Billy Crawford, Alex Gonzaga, K Brosas and Wacky Kiray.

A new sitcom “Oh My Dad” stars Ian Veneracion, Dimples Romana, Sue Ramirez, Ariel Urieta and Gloria Diaz to be directed by Jeffrey Jeturian.

Romantic drama series “I Got You” is also in the works featuring Beauty Gonzales, RK Bagatsing and Yen Santos to be directed by Dan Villegas.

Completing the line up is “Sunday Kada Kada Sunday” directed by Edgar Mortiz.