Tunóg Kálye 2:

May Rakrákan Na, May Raprápan Pa!

(Gig Review)

October 5, 2019

Essence Event Centre

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Tunóg Kálye 2 was a blast primarily because it was a gathering of some of the luminaries of Philippine Alternative music scene.

After the mood-setting opening sets of local groups such as 4ThirtyOne and YzzaBand, the main show was started by the head-bobbing and hip-hopping performance of artist Vendeatha, with a number of songs from his former group Salbakúta, like “Stupid Love.”

Bass player Robert Javier then delivered his rendition of his band The Youth’s staples “Anák Ka ng Iná Mo” and “Multóng Baklâ (Multó sa Paningín).”

Afterwards, Grin Dept. were next. The trio of Andrew, Chi Cha, and Alf were at their usually goofy, engaging, and lively predisposition, dishing out favorites such as “Miss U (Miss, Miss, sa Loob ng Jeepney)” and “Iskín.”

Yours truly, representing Half Life Half Death, then joined Grin Dept. for their last song— “Inbetween Days” by The Cure.

With her electric guitar, amiable Lei Bautista then engaged the crowd with her Alternative Pop set that included “Manila” by Hotdog, “Bonggáhan (Panáhon Na pára Magsayá)” by Sampaguita, and her former band Prettier than Pink’s lovely hit “Cool Ka Lang.”

Stephen Lu, formerly of the pioneering band Runaway Boys, then lit up the stage with his fiery rendition of classic songs of his other former band—Rizal Underground’s “‘Yan Namán,” “Bilanggô,” and “Sábado Nights.”

Former 6CycleMind frontman Ney Dimaculangan continued the sonic energy with his equally powerful set of songs such as “Aamínin,” Two Mind Crack’s “Upside Down,” and Teeth’s “Prinsésa.”

A former singer of Rivermaya, Jason Fernandez then rocked the stage even harder with his soulful and heartrending delivery of the band’s iconic singles “Elisí,” “Kísapmatá,” and “Hanap-hánap Kitá” and a playful version of Eraserheads’ “Ang Hulíng El Bímbo.”

Ultimately, the entire ensemble got together onstage for the closing stomper—a rendition of the dancey “Kabilúgan ng Buwán” by Tropical Depression.

Definitely Tunóg Kálye 2 was a great homage to the equally great Filipino Alternative music that emerged in the Philippines in the 1990s.

Acknowledgment goes to Jhayzon Paredes, Jp Sumbillo, and the rest of 204 Live Music of Winnipeg.

(Photography by HB Hen Ry, Josel Catindoy, and Nonie Manalili)