Trillanes returns from US, posts bail for sedition case

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV who just returned from the United States, headed straight to the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 138 shortly before noon to post P 10,000 bail for the conspiracy to commit sedition case.

Trillanes, along with Peter Joemel Advincula, alias “Bikoy” and several others were earlier charged by Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors for allegedly creating and circulating the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” video series linking President Rodrigo Duterte’s family to the illegal drug trade.

The former senator said all charges against him are pure political and harassment cases and will not progress in court. The respondents will be arraigned on March 17 at 2pm. If convicted, they could face jail terms of up to four years and two months.