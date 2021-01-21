Tony Gonzaga Bags Lead Role in Philippine’s “My Sassy Girl” Remake



TinCan Films has announced last January 20 that multimedia star Toni Gonzaga will be playing the lead role of Philippine’s remake of the Korean hit movie, “My Sassy Girl.”

The company’s post on social media stated that in celebration of their 20th anniversary, they will do a remake of the famous romantic comedy and are proud to announce that it will be Gonzaga who will give life to the female lead.

Other details about the upcoming movie are yet to be revealed including who Gonzaga’s partner will be.

My Sassy Girl was a 2001 film which starred now famous Korean actors Jun Ji Hyun and Cha Tae Hyun. This became Korea’s highest top-grossing film and had a number of international remakes including Japanese and English.



Photos courtesy of TinCan