Time To Lace Up Your Skates

There’s no age limit to learn how to ice skate. It’s a great way to enjoy and embrace our Winnipeg winters and an opportunity to learn and adopt a Canadian sport such as hockey or figure skating.

There is no shortage of places to skate in Winnipeg. There are many indoor and outdoor rinks at local community centres. Many new skaters visit the Forks and skate under the Canopy or along the skating trails. The Forks offers rentals on hockey and figure skates including support trainers for young kids. Adults can use the trainers too.

The City of Winnipeg community rinks also offers free public skating sessions including Billy Mosienko Arena on Keewatin Street on Thursday evenings 5:30-6:30 and Sunday afternoon 3:30-4:30. For the full list of free public skating sessions, visit the Winnipeg.ca website.

If you’re new to skating, invest in a great pair of skates that fit properly. There are lots of options for buying new and used skates. The great thing about Winnipeg, you can pick up a really good pair of skates on Facebook Marketplace or Kijiji for $30-$50. Used sporting goods stores are also a great place to find deals on used skates.

Enjoy the rest of winter by lacing up and I hope you enjoy learning how to skate.

Photos by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal