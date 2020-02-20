The Silmaril of the Middle-earth Lore

If not for his son Christopher Tolkien, then much of the legendary English author JRR Tolkien’s unfinished works would have not seen the light of day.

After his father died in 1973, Christopher embarked on organizing and editing the voluminous manuscripts that the latter had left behind—the most popular of which was The Silmarillion—the ambitious back story to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings—which Christopher was able to publish in 1977 under his father’s name. Many other accomplished works followed over the years, including The History of Middle-earth, The Children of Húrin, The Legend of Sigurd and Gudrún, and the beautiful tale of Beren and Lúthien.

The death of Christopher, on January 15, 2020 (he was 95) marks the end of JRR’s remaining unfinished works, if ever there were still more kept somewhere.

But, one of Christopher’s sons also became a writer—former barrister Simon Tolkien, albeit he focuses on court drama and war stories. JRR’s grandson Simon, under his name, has already published five books.

The Last Leaf

Now, in remembrance of the elven father and son, take time to revisit their literary works—the brightest jewels in the treasury of Fantasy Fiction.