The Champs!

Congratulations to the Broadstreet Properties team for being the champion in the 39 over Division (2021-2022) of the PBA Winnipeg League.

In photo are PBA officials headed by Commissioner Manny Aranez and the champ team: (standing) Christian Galayo, Fredrick Pascual, Jayson Maranan, Bob Caparas, Christian Rumbaoa, Robert Ian Aguilar (seated) Wilfredo Maranan Jr., Arnold Capucion, Jaime Maranan, Kino Garcia, Clifford John Tuazon, Arnold Baldos