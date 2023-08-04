The 52nd Folklorama Festival Starts Sunday!

Magdaragat Philippines – Photo Credit Dan Harper

In celebration of the communities that make up the ethno-cultural fabric of Manitoba, the 52nd Folklorama Festival begins this Sunday, August 6thand runs until Saturday, August 19th.

“By supporting Folklorama, you are enabling generations to keep sharing their culture, traditions and the stories that weave Manitobans together”, states Teresa Cotroneo, Executive Director, Folklorama. “I encourage you to immerse yourselves in the cultures of as many pavilions as you can. Take in their hospitality and educate yourself on how their ethnocultural arts and cuisine enrich our lives, every day of the year.”

Over 40 Pavilions (20 in week one and 20 in week two) will open their doors to the world to showcase and educate. All the money made in a Pavilion stays in that ethno-cultural community to assist with creating connections and providing newcomer support. Click here to plan your visit.

“The heart of Folklorama is the Folklorama family”, states Bridget Peterson, President, Folklorama Board of Directors.“These volunteers work tirelessly to bring Folklorama to life each year. In total, there are more than 8,000 volunteers who dedicate over 300,000 volunteer hours each year. Please join us in thanking them for their ongoing dedication.”

Take a moment to meet and greet the Pavilion Ambassadors and the Ambassadors’ General and learn something about their culture; program presented by Cambrian Credit Union. These amazing volunteers represent their Pavilion(s) at Folklorama events 365 days a year.

New this year: Different show times, new V.I.P. tours including A Sweet Tooth Tour, International performing groups, and late-night parties return. Book your V.I.P. accessible, cycling, luxury motorcoach, or walking tours today. Tours are 95% sold out!

Bring your child, grandchild, niece,or nephew with you to teach them about the beauty of the ethno-cultural mosaic that makes up Manitoba. Tickets for children 12 and under are free when booked with an adult ticket. Free tickets must be booked online to secure entrance into a Pavilion.

Capture a favourite Folklorama moment via photo or video tagging @Folklorama, #MyFolkloramaor #Folklorama52. Share to win!

The 52nd edition of the Folklorama Festival runs August 6th-August 19th, 2023.For more information, visit Folklorama.ca

Folklorama began in 1970 as a one-time celebration of Manitoba’s centennial but has since grown to be the largest and longest-running multicultural festival of its kind in the world. Developing out of the success of the Festival, the organization offers year-round programs: Folklorama at Home, Folklorama at Work, Folklorama at School, and Folklorama at Play. All the programs bring to life Folklorama’s mission of celebrating diversity and promoting cultural understanding. Learn more at Folklorama.ca

Folklorama gratefully acknowledges that we create, connect, and celebrate on Treaty One territory – original land of the Anishinaabe, Cree, Ojibway, Dene, Dakota peoples, and the National Homeland of the Red River Métis. We are committed to building relationships and sharing knowledge, and cultural understanding of all communities. Understanding our diversity fosters pride and mutual respect.