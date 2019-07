TechGirls Canada is coming to Iqaluit July 14 – 19

TechGirls Canada is coming to Iqaluit July 14 – 19 to conduct interviews with highly-skilled, STEM trained immigrant women. If you or someone you know is trained as a nurse, doctor, engineer, or IT etc. we would love to include your story in our research – learn more & sign up here:

https://www.techgirls.ca/prosperity-participants