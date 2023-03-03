Tech Thursday: The Power of Connection

Last month, I had the awesome opportunity to share recruiting insights at Tech Thursdays and a popular weekly event in Winnipeg’s bustling tech sector event scene. Tech Thursdays take place at the Kings Head Pub and it’s a great place to connect with peers and other industry players. In my talk, “The Power of Connections” was an opportunity to share the importance of building recruiting connections to advance one’s career.

As a talent acquisition specialist, building relationships is one key part of my success. It’s important for job seekers to understand the power of networking and building relationships with recruiters.



Warming up the Tech Thursday stage with my Walmart Global Tech recruiting colleague, Tamara Olson.

Here are five reasons why connections with recruiters are important:



Access to Hidden Job Opportunities

Recruiters often have access to job openings that are not publicly advertised. By building a relationship with a recruiter, candidates can get access to these hidden job opportunities and potentially find their dream job.

Industry Insights

Recruiters often have a deep understanding of the industry they are recruiting for. By building a relationship with a recruiter, candidates can gain industry insights, learn about market trends, and identify areas where they need to upskill.

Feedback on Resume and Interview Skills

Recruiters review numerous resumes and conduct many interviews daily. They are experts at identifying what makes a resume stand out and can offer valuable feedback on a candidate’s resume and interview skills.

Candidate Advocacy

Recruiters often act as an advocate for their candidates. They can communicate a candidate’s strengths and accomplishments to a potential employer, which can help candidates stand out from the crowd.

Long-Term Relationship Building

By building a strong connection with a recruiter, candidates can develop a long-term relationship that can be valuable throughout their career. Recruiters can offer advice on career progression, connect candidates with industry leaders, and provide guidance on navigating the job market.



Delivering my “Power of Connections” presentation at Tech Thursday.

In closing, I encourage candidates, recruiters and hiring managers to attend networking events, connect with recruiters on LinkedIn and don’t hesitate to reach out for advice on career paths. Ultimately, we want to help job seekers land their dream jobs.

Tech Thursdays are put on by the Winnipeg tech community, with support from Neo Financial and SkipTheDishes. Our community sponsors are North Forge Technology Exchange, New Media Manitoba, the Manitoba Technology Accelerator, Startup TNT, Tech Winnipeg and Tech Manitoba.



Reunited with my former agency recruiting colleagues – Chris Anderson, Talentry (left) and Kam Singh, Resolute Technology Solutions (right).