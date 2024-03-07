“Tahanang Pinakamasaya” Says Goodbye to Viewers

Photo courtesy: Tahanan ang pinakamasaya Facebook page

The noontime show “Tahanang Pinakamasaya” bids farewell to its viewers, as announced by Boy Abunda on “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.” The news was confirmed by actress and host Chariz Solomon, revealing that the show aired its final episode on March 2.

In a clip aired during the announcement, hosts and staff embraced each other, marking the end of an era for the beloved program. Co-host Mavy Legaspi expressed gratitude to the show, acknowledging its impact on his personal growth.

“This wasn’t about me. Since day one, this was always about them,” Mavy shared on Instagram, reflecting on the supportive environment fostered by the show. He also extended prayers for the staff and crew who lost their jobs due to the show’s closure.

TAPE Inc. and GMA Network are expected to release a joint statement regarding the show’s conclusion in the coming days, according to Boy Abunda.