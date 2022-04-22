Surf into the tides of life this April with GMA Pinoy TV

GMA Pinoy TV takes the Kapuso abroad on a journey for the mind and soul as GMA Network’s flagship international channel dishes out its programming line-up this April.

Airing soon on GMA Pinoy TV is “Raya Sirena,” starring Sparkle love team Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay. The show tells the story of Raya (Sofia), who continues her journey of self-discovery both as human and mermaid, and the importance of love for friends and family.

The Xian Lim and Glaiza de Castro-starrer “False Positive” is also set to air soon on GMA Pinoy TV. The romance-comedy showcases a neglected wife who malevolently wishes in front of a magical fountain, resulting in the husband developing a fetus in his tummy.

Premiering on April 25 is “Raising Mamay,” the heartwarming drama on the reversal of roles between a mother and her child. A teenager, portrayed by Shayne Sava, takes care of her scornful mother, played by Ms. Aiai Delas Alas, who was stricken with brain regression after being shot in the head.