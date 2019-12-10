Strongest typhoon this year wreaks havoc in PH

The Philippines’ strongest typhoon so far this year, Tisoy (Kammuri), tore through Luzon and the Visayas regions, forcing more than half a million people to seek refuge in evacuation centers.

Authorities said the weather disturbance left homes and other structures damaged, roads impassable due to flooding and uprooted trees, and caused massive power outage. The Office of Civil Defense said the biggest number of displaced people were reported in the Bicol region where “Tisoy” made a landfall late Monday evening, with 90,000 families or some 359,000 reported evacuees in Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Naga City, Catanduanes, Masbate, and Sorsogon. Power outage was also reported in the entire province of Albay, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, and many parts of Camarines Sur.

Thousands were displaced in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, and the Mindoro provinces. The power supply in Macalelon, San Andres, Pitogo, Gumaca and Atimonan, all in Quezon province, was cut as some transmission lines and electric posts were toppled. Thousands of passengers were also left stranded due to cancelled flights and the prohibition for passenger ships to sail in various parts of the country.