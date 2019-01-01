Strong earthquake could hit northern PH, says feng shui expert

A feng shui expert predicted that a strong earthquake could hit the Philippines anytime between July and October this year.

Master Hanz Cua, who regularly appears in the popular morning show “Umagang Kay Ganda” on ABS CBN, used tarot cards in predicting a 6.8 magnitude and above earthquake that could hit the northern part of the country. However he pointed out that his prediction is only a guide. The Metropolitan Manila Earthquake Impact Reduction Study (MMEIRS) said that the West Valley Fault which transects Metropolitan Manila and nearby provinces, could generate a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. The strongest historical earthquake that hit the Philippines happened on August 17, 1976 when an 8.0 magnitude tremor struck Mindanao.