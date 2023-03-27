Strengthening Community Ties: Filipino Journal Hosts International Job Fair Paves the Way for In-Person Career Events

For over 35 years, our community has built lasting connections that have shaped lives and careers. As the world begins to embrace in-person events once again, we are proud to announce our latest endeavor, our International Job & Career Fair, a live event designed to reignite professional opportunities for job seekers and employers alike.

In a time where remote work and virtual events have become the norm, the return to live, in-person events signifies a renewal of hope and human connection. Our International Job & Career Fair embodies this spirit, offering a platform for talented individuals and top employers to meet face-to-face, fostering long-lasting relationships and professional growth.

As we reflect on our 35-year history of community connections, we understand the value of personal interactions and the impact they have on career development. By hosting the Internation Job & Career Fair, we aim to create a space for our community members to rediscover the power of networking, attend valuable workshops, and connect with potential employers.

The job and career will feature prominent local companies looking to fill various roles across multiple industries. Job seekers will have the opportunity to attend informative workshops on topics such as resume optimization, interview techniques, and career development strategies, all led by industry experts.

Our commitment to our advertisers has never wavered, and the return to live, in-person events represent a significant opportunity for them to engage directly with their target audience. By participating in the upcoming career fair as sponsors or exhibitors, our advertisers can showcase their company culture, share available job opportunities, and contribute to the professional growth of our community.

We are excited to see the connections that will be forged and the opportunities that will arise from this event.

Join us at the International Job & Career Fair and be part of a legacy of community connections that spans over three decades. Register now on our Eventbrite page, and get ready to take your career to new heights!

Job Seekers: Register today.

Employers & Exhibitors: Follow this link