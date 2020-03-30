“Signs of the Times”

The constant barage of signs about COVID-19 are everywhere. I never thought I’d be driving around Winnipeg taking photos of signs, warnings and notices because there are no community events happening.

Driving through Downtown and Garden City, stores are closed, entrances are blocked off, store hours are reduced. Other signs at supermarkets or shops remind shoppers to stay 2m apart to maintain social distancing. When you check out, new face shields protect grocery store workers and some ask to pay using Interac or tap instead of paying cash.

Panic buying several weeks ago prompted “SOLD OUT” or “LIMIT 1 PER CUSTOMER” for many products such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes, masks and many other cleaning and sanitary products.

The new public health order announced by the province closed all non-essential businesses for 2 weeks starting April 1st. Businesses are closing, events are being cancelled or postponed and every day, Manitobans are updated by the province with new COVID19 cases.

More hopeful signs that I saw were “Thank You” signs thanking our front line workers in health care and many essential services such as restaurants, supermarkets and pharmacies.

We will get through this together as a community and I’m hopeful that we’re doing the right things in Manitoba. Let’s do our part and stay home to flatten the curve. Stay safe.

Photos by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal