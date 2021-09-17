Shamcey Supsup COVID-19 survivor

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, Miss Universe Philippines National Director Shamcey Supsup said that she has recovered from COVID-19. We all thought it was just the simple flu that turned out to be COVID,” she said in a post a few weeks ago. It was the first time that she experienced a total loss of smell and taste. Lucky enough, they were able to get better at home, she added. Shamcey’s recovery comes just two weeks before the coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2021, which is scheduled on September 25.

It came as a shock to the Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up because she and her family had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “But we still got infected and even had mild to moderate symptoms which she described as a really bad flu.” Fully vaccinated individuals who still contracted the COVID-19 are referred to as “breakthrough infections.” it can either be asymptomatic or symptomatic, but vaccination can make symptoms less severe and reduce the likelihood of hospitalizations and/or death.