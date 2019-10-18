Senators endorse Bong Go’s Malasakit Center bill

The Malasakit Center bill proposed by Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, has received huge support from his fellow senators during the Senate regular session on Monday, September 30.

Manifesting their support to Senate Bill No. 1076, or “An Act Establishing Malasakit Centers in All Department of Health Hospitals,” are Senators Cynthia Villar, Manny Pacquiao, Sherwin Gatchalian, Sonny Angara, Bong Revilla, Francis Tolentino, Ronald dela Rosa, Imee Marcos, Joel Villanueva and Juan Miguel Zubiri.

In his sponsorship speech delivered during the session, Go emphasized that his proposed measure will complement the recently passed Universal Health Care (UHC) Law, or Republic Act No. 11223, in providing medical assistance and accessible healthcare to all Filipinos. The Senator also clarified that the centers merely act as one-stop shops for medical assistance and will not provide additional funds. He added that the proposed measure establishes the Malasakit Program providing a “policy framework for integrated people-centered health services in DOH hospitals.” Currently, there are 42 Malasakit Centers nationwide serving 160,000 to 200,000 patients every month.