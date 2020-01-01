Senator Zubiri says he has the coronavirus

Senate Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri has tested positive for COVID-19.

The senator himself confirmed the test results on Monday night as relayed to him by Health Secretary Francisco Duque.

He was found to be asymptomatic, meaning that he has yet to show any symptoms of the disease like dry cough, fever and shortness of breath. In a message to reporters, the senator said his decision to self-quarantine last Wednesday evening after session could have protected his family from contamination.

Zubiri is one of the government officials who went into self-quarantine after one of the Senate’s resource persons was confirmed to be positive for the disease.