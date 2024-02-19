Senate Issues Subpoena to Quiboloy over Sexual Abuse and forced Labor Allegations

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy Facebook Page

The Philippine Senate has issued a subpoena against Apollo Quiboloy, the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church and a figure wanted in the United States for alleged sexual trafficking. This action comes after Quiboloy failed to appear at two Senate hearings investigating accusations of sexual abuse and forced labor within his church. Senator Risa Hontiveros, who leads the Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality, confirmed the issuance of the subpoena by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri. The move aims to compel Quiboloy to respond to the charges in a legislative inquiry, despite his insistence on only addressing the allegations in a court of law.

The Senate’s decision follows credible threats against witnesses who have come forward with allegations against Quiboloy, including sexual abuse claims made by two Ukrainian women, former church members, during the initial Senate hearing. Quiboloy’s legal representative attended the hearings in his stead. Additionally, the House legislative franchises committee has subpoenaed Quiboloy for not attending hearings related to SMNI, a television network founded by his church. Quiboloy faces an active arrest warrant in the US for charges related to sex trafficking, as indicted by a California court in 2021.