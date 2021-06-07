SB19’s Pablo Wins for collab song, “Determinado” at Djooky Awards



Pablo of the Pinoy pop boy band SB19 came out as the winner of Djooky Music Awards (DMA) Spring Edition 2021 for his collab song with rapper Josue entitled, “Determinado.”

DMA had announced the good news on its Twitter page, showing pictures of the singer and dubbed the duo as “Spring Season Winners 1st place.”

Bagging the second and third places respectively were DMP band and singer Mossa, who came from the Solomon Islands.

The song, “Determinado” won over entries from countries like the US, Russia and Peru. Judges for the international competition were a 7-member panel consisting of musical producers from all over the world, which included Christian Bautista.

For his part, Paolo shared the good news with a thank you message to his fans posted in his Twitter account. He also thanked DMAs for enabling him to “listen to amazing artists all over the world and get a glimpse of their culture.”

Prizes he is set to receive will either be a $20,000 (over P950,000) cash proze or an all-expense paid trip to Los Angeles where he will get to record a song with American producer, Brian Malouf.