SAP recipients include poor seniors

More than 13 million impoverished families are the recipients of the 2nd Social Amelioration Program by the government, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The recipients are those who have not received the 1st SAP distribution and to those poor seniors who needed the aid to sustain their lives.

Meanwhile, “Tutok to Win” host Willie Revillame distributed cash and in kind worth P5 million to the jeepney drivers who are not allowed to drive their vehicles.

“Thank you, Kuya Wil for this amount, and this will help my family,” one of the jeepney drivers who received cash, rice and other food items and t-shirt.

Revillame promised to continue to help the jobless jeepney drivers. Added to this, Mayor Abigail Binay has announced to offer online training for the jeepney drivers to help in the distribution of many items needed by the city to fight COVID-19. Binay explained that these drivers will be employed by the City of Makati.