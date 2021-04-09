Rocco Nacino Part of “Owe My Love” Cast

Rocco Nacino and Lovi Poe. Rocco portrays the character of Dr. Kenneth Paul who is set to cause a stir in the lives of Sensen (Lovi) and Doc Migs (Benjamin Alves).

Kapuso talent Rocco Nacino will have a notable role in the rom-com series, “Owe My Love.”

Set to play the role of Dr. Kenneth Paul, Nacino’s character will be causing some challenges in the lives Dr. Migs Alcancia and Sensen Guipit played by Benjamin Alves and Lovi Poe respectively.

In a twist of fate, Sensen reconnects with Dr. Kenneth, a former orgmate in her college, who returned as a full-fledged cardiothoracic surgeon and newest Head of Medical Services of the Centimos Medical Hospital.

Will Kenneth be the “malaking hadlang” to Migs and Sensen’s budding relationship and be a threat to the former’s post at the hospital? Or will Migs take a big leap over his commitment fears once he realizes that Sensen could be taken away from him?

Don’t miss out on the next episode as events continue to unravel in the love story of Migs and Sensen.

Produced by GMA Public Affairs, viewers abroad can also watch this series via GMA’s flagship international channel, GMA Pinoy TV. For the program guide, visit www.gmapinoytv.com.