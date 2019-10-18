Rita Daniela says snubbing incident with Alex Gonzaga not an issue

GMA talent Rita Daniela said she hopes the alleged snubbing incident with actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga at an airport in Mindanao won’t turn into a big issue.

The incident ballooned after show biz columnist and talent manager Lolit Solis posted the news that Alex gave Rita and Ken Chan the cold shoulder after they approached at an airport her telling her they were fans of her vlog. Rita said they have talked to Alex and everything is now settled. The 24-year-old singer-actress added that as celebrities, she and Ken understood the situation that particular night. Meanwhile, Alex replied to Lolit’s post, refuting her source’s version of the incident.