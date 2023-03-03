Revisiting ‘Electric Dreams’ {in memory of Miles}

Aside from listening to music and reading books, watching movies is another of my favorite pastimes since I was a kid. I still remember many of the the movies that I first saw in the 1970s. The ensuing decade, however, has most of the films that had a lasting impression on my memory–primarily because that time was my teenage years. Here is one of my most-favorite films of the 1980s.

The time must have been the summer of 1985 when I first saw the film ‘Electric Dreams’ on Betamax–whose theatrical release was the year previous to that. It remains one of my Top 5 ’80s Young Romance movies, along with ‘The Last American Virgin’ (1982), ‘Valley Girl’ (1983), ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ (1987), and ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ (1987).

Starring Lenny von Dohlen (Miles Harding) and Virginia Madsen (Madeline Robistat), ‘Electric Dreams’ is about the bizarre love triangle that develops among Miles, Madeline, and Miles’s computer named Edgar. It is a prime example of an ’80s romantic comedy–sprinkled with lots of funny moments but also glazed with heartbreaking and tear-pulling scenes.

But, most of all, ‘Electric Dreams’ has a very awesome soundtrack! My favorites are “Love Is Love” by Culture Club, “The Duel” and “Madeline’s Theme” by Giorgio Moroder, and of course, the main song, “Together in Electric Dreams” by Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder.

In Memoriam

Actor Lenny von Dohlen died on July 5, 2022, after a long illness.