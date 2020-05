Renowned Filmmaker Peque Gallaga Dies

The entertainment industry is mourning the death of award-winning director and filmmaker, Peque Gallaga last May 7. He was 76. His wife Madie said Gallaga died from cardiopulmonary arrest at the Riverside Medical Center in Bacolod City at 11:47 a.m. His most notable films include Oro, Plata, Mata (1982), a segment from Shake, Rattle & Roll (1984), Scorpio Nights (1985), Magic Temple (1986), and Tiyanak (1988), to name a few.