Recruiting Nurses in the Philippines

Team Toba was in the Philippines last month on a recruiting mission to attract internationally educated nurses to come work and live in Manitoba. The delegation included representatives from Shared Health, Manitoba Regional Health Authorities (RHAs), Manitoba Labour and Immigration, recruiters and led by Minister of Labour and Immigration, Jon Reyes. Photo supplied by Shared Health.

Manitoba and Philippines’ shared initiative cements more manpower hiring management in the future

RP DOH official airs concern on nurses “brain drain”

MANILA: Manitoba MLA Jon Reyes, Minister of Labor and Immigration, welcomed the guests from the different hiring stakeholders and the Canadian Embassy officials at the formal reception held at the Manila Peninsula, Makati, Philippines.

Another member of the Manitoba Nurses Recruiting Team, Monika Warren, Chief Nursing Officer, shared with Jon Reyes in the recruitment of nurses is part of a collaborative relationship established between Manitoba and the Philippines. Also, Ken Borce, chief of Clinical Operations at Cancer Care Manitoba, addressed the gathering.

Warren, in the Manitoba brochure published by Health Careers Manitoba CA, writes: “The contribution of health care workers is important and valued by Canadians and nursing is a highly respected profession in Canada.” And she added: ” I see a future filled with hope and excitement for nurses in Manitoba. There is a place for you in Manitoba and I hope you will join us.”

Among the prominent stakeholders present at the reception include Arnold Saulong, chairman and president, AMS Group of Companies; Jefferson Adora, general manager of Andrews Manpower Consulting Inc.; Marc R. Capistrano, and Manny Gomez, managing directors, Staffhouse International Resources.

Other guests include Christina Dela Cruz-Frey, president and CEO, Chartreuse Prime Recruitment Inc; Richard Mcgonegal, Roger Dimmel and Rex Pio M. Castaneda, trustees of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; Manuel Joey A. Regala, 1st vice president, Chief Operating and Data Protection Office, EastWest Banking Corporation; Melodina P. Isaguirre, CEO; Rowena A.Santos, business development officer, Tapa King; Corrie Layon, Air Canada Phils; Cel Rebullido, franchise consultant; and some Canadian embassy officials.

The Manitoba team headed by Hon. Jon Reyes arrived in the Philippines to do the recruitment over three days in Manila; then to Cebu and Iloilo.

Many incentives are offered for successful applicants upon acceptance of the conditional offer, and these include: 1) paid travel to Manitoba; 2) paid licensing; 3) accommodation and settlement allowance for 3 months; 4)paid immigration support and guidance throughout the move to Manitoba; 5) workplace onboarding, orientation and buddied mentorship; and 6) access to paid programming when additional bridging is required.

As of this date, there are 150 successful candidates who passed the interview.

Labor and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes said in an interview: “Manitoba is here because we are here on a mission to recruit nurses and health care workers. We are trying to get 300 nurses,150 this year and 150 next year.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Health airs concern about the recruitment of nurses going on by rich countries like New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

Meanwhile, Department of Health Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire, switched an alarm on the rising interest in the recruitment of nurses. She said: ” It is quite alarming because of what is happening right now, that we will lose many nurses in the coming days, weeks, months, and years and this will drain our country”. Vergeriere suggested that in the future, a bilateral labor agreement must be implemented to develop conditions for the recruitment of nurses.

According to the OIC of DOH Vergeriere, there is a shortage of nurses. At present, there are 178,000 but the health system needs at least 350,000 need right now is more than 350,000 nurses.

Photos by Rod Cantiveros | Filipino Journal

Manitoba hosts career information sessions at Peninsula Hotel

Photos by Jimmy Domingo, Supplied by Shared Health