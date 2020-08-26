Reading a Timely Book during the Pandemic

In this ongoing pandemic, many people are compelled to spend more time at their homes. What to do to make the experience less boring, routinely, or enriching? Listen to music, watch films, or read books.

Here is a newly published book that one might find to be a source of courage, hope, and resilience in this trying time: ‘7 Keys to Navigating a Crisis (A Practical Guide to Emotionally Dealing with Pandemics & Other Disasters)’ by Elia Gourgouris and Konstantinos Apostolopoulus.

You may get your copy at the local bookstores like Chapters and McNally Robinson or order it online via Amazon.

The Last Leaf

Despite the surge of information on the Internet, reading an actual book remains a truly relaxing, rewarding, spirit-uplifting, and mind-enriching experience that one can do in the comforts of one’s bedroom or living room or at work during break times.