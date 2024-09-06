Quezon Province Association of Manitoba Celebrates 35th Anniversary with Grand Gala

QPAM Officers – 2024-2026

President – Alden Novallasca; VP-External Affairs – Rowena Arquero; VP-Internal Affairs – Nolasco Merluza; Secretary – Claudia Cahatol O’Donnell; Asst. Secretary – Julie Manzanilla; Treasurer – Salve Mujar Cabal; Asst. Treasurer – Jenny Novallasca; Auditor – Gil Lacandula; Asst. Auditor – Trisha Lopez; Public Relation – Mario Arrquero, Ronnie Merluza, Federico Hinanay and Pipo Sarmiento; District Representatives – Edgar Cabal, Eddie Revilla, Tess Tala, Ellen Sarmiento; Directors – Ron Cantiveros – Sports Program; Sonny Puache – Scholarship Program; Advisors – Rodolfo Cantiveros, Leah Enverga Magsino, Vicente Lopez, Allan Zoleta, Rolando Cymbalisty, Maggie Chan-Urbano. Photo by John Lopez

The Quezon Province Association of Manitoba Inc. (QPAM) marked a significant milestone on August 17th, 2024, celebrating its 35th anniversary with a grand gala at the Victoria Inn Convention Centre in Winnipeg. The evening brought together community members, long-standing supporters, and dignitaries to honor the rich cultural heritage of Quezon Province in the Philippines and celebrate the organization’s decades of service.

Special honour and award for outgoing president, Maggie Chan-Urbano who served as president for over a decade.

In his address, current President Alden Campos Novallasca expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organization’s supporters, acknowledging the deep roots that QPAM has established over the years. “Today marks the 35th founding year of QPAM, and one can only imagine what QPAM went through to be one of, if not the oldest, official Philippine association here in Manitoba,” Novallasca shared. He praised the efforts of the outgoing and incoming officers, highlighting the association’s mission to continue celebrating the traditions and culture of Quezon Province while adapting to the times.

A highlight of the evening included a surprise tribute to the founding QPAM presidents who have led the organization over the last 35 years. Former QPAM presidents honored were Rod Cantiveros, Leah Magsino, Rolando Cymbalisty, Vicente Lopez, Allan Zoleta, and Maggie Chan-Urbano, recognizing their leadership and dedication that built the foundation of QPAM. Their legacy of service and community-building has allowed QPAM to thrive, ensuring that the traditions of Quezon Province are preserved and celebrated in Manitoba.

Honouring QPAM Presidents

“Our vision in the coming years is to have more meaningful involvement within our association and the community,” Novallasca stated. He emphasized the importance of expanding QPAM’s Scholarship Program and broadening the reach of the Sports Program while remaining firmly grounded in the association’s values. The gala also served as a call to action, encouraging members to think about where the association might be in another 10 years, and how it can grow in synergy with its new home country, Canada.

Former President Maggie Chan-Urbano, who served for over a decade, reflected on QPAM’s history and the strong foundation it has built. “QPAM started from a small group of UGAT individuals back in 1989 who had foreseen a vision that an energetic collective would nurture the customs and traditions of our origin,” she shared during her remarks. Chan-Urbano expressed gratitude to those who supported her during her presidency, particularly acknowledging the sponsors and community members who generously contributed to QPAM’s success.

QPAM Folk Dance Presentation: La Jota de Quezon

The 35th Anniversary Gala was a celebration not only of QPAM’s past but also of its future. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and community involvement, QPAM looks ahead to a future where it continues to reflect its rich heritage while embracing the multiculturalism and camaraderie of Manitoba. As Novallasca concluded, “Let’s be multi-cultural and multi-generational in continuous unity and camaraderie.”

Mabuhay ang QPAM! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!

Photos by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal