QPAM Raises Funds for another Scholar

The Quezon Province Association of Manitoba (QPAM), headed by its president, Maggie Chan-Urbano, knows how to throw a fundraising event, and they proved it once again with their “Tara Na’t Mag-AlmuTang with QPAM” shindig at Max’s Restaurant last April 16. The event was sold out and packed to the brim with QPAM officers, families, friends, and supporters all there to raise some serious cash for QPAM’s Scholarship Program.

The event was a total blast, with attendees enjoying the mouth-watering brunch while mingling and having a great time.

Since 2013, QPAM’s Scholarship Program has helped four scholars pursue their college education. That’s four people who now have a brighter future, all thanks to the hard work and dedication of the QPAM officers and their supporters.

Photo Credit: Rowena Arquero